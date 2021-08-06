Team USA

US Wins Silver in Women's 4x100m Relay at Tokyo Olympics

The team of Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs won the silver medal in the Women's 4x100m relay

By James Best

Petr David Josek/AP

Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs won the silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay Friday morning.

After finishing with the second-fastest time in qualifiers, the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team was able to reach the podium ahead of the bronze medal winners Great Britian and just behind the gold medal winner Jamaica.

Javianne Oliver, English Gardner, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs finished ahead of the Jamaican team in the heats, but behind Great Britain, with a time of 41.90. 

Sha' Carri Richardson hoped to compete on the women's 4x100m relay team but was left off the Olympic roster after testing positive for marijuana in June.

