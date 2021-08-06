US Baseball Team Faces Japan for Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Just one thing stands between the U.S. baseball team and a gold medal: the only team it lost to during the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. will square off against Japan in the gold medal game on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET as the newest gold medal winners are determined in baseball, a sport that returned to the Olympics after a 13-year absence. The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The U.S., seeking its second gold medal in baseball, lost to Japan 7-6 in 10 innings on Monday for the team's lone loss of the Games. That complicated the road to the final for Team USA, which had to defeat the Dominican Republic and defending 2008 champion South Korea to reach the gold medal game.

Japan, which is 4-0 and averaging 5.75 runs per game, is seeking its first gold medal in baseball. Getting the ball for the U.S. will be Nick Martinez, a former pitcher for the Texas Rangers. He opposes former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who will look to guide Japan to gold on its home turf.

Win or lose for the U.S., Eddy Alvarez will officially become the third American and sixth Olympian ever to medal at both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Alvarez, who won silver in the 2014 Sochi Olympics in short track, is set to join an exclusive club that also includes Eddie Eagan (boxing in 1920, bobsled in 1932) and Lauryn Williams (track and field in 2004 and 2012, bobsled in 2014).

The only question is whether Alvarez will make history with a gold or silver medal.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.