When Does the US Women's Softball Team Play? Here's How to Watch

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the game live on NBCSN or stream it here.

TV Info: NBCSN, 6-8:30 a.m. CT

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

_________________________________________________________________________

The U.S. women's softball team is going for more than just gold - they're going for revenge.

After a walk-off win against Japan on Sunday, Team USA will once again face the host nation in the softball gold medal game at 6 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

The game is a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, where Japan became the first and only team to keep Team USA off the top of the podium in softball.

Both teams were 4-0 entering Sunday’s matchup and had clinched their spots in the gold medal game before facing one another in the final game of round-robin play.

The Americans have been led by outstanding pitching from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott. Neither pitcher conceded a run over the first three games of the tournament. The team has also seen some timely hitting, as Chicago Bandits catcher Amanda Chidester walked it off with a two-run single in the eighth inning against Australia on Saturday and Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run against Japan on Sunday.