For the second consecutive Olympics, Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs finished first and second respectively in the men’s shot put event.

Team USA’s Ryan Crouser took gold in the men’s shot put final with two Olympic record throws, while Joe Kovacs took silver.

New Zealand’s Tom Walsh won bronze, which he also took in 2016, making it a repeat across the board on the winner’s podium. It is the first time that has happened in a track and field event in Olympic history.

Crouser beat his own Olympic record, throwing the shot put 23.30 meters on his final attempt to take the gold.

Crouser had previously broken his Olympic record earlier in the event, with his second throw going 22.93 meters. In fact, five out his six attempts would have won him the gold medal. He is now tied with Americans Parry O’Brien and Ralph Rose, as well as Poland’s Tomasz Majewski, for the most gold medals in the event with two.

Kovacs’ best throw came in at 22.65 meters to repeat as the silver medalist. Walsh won the bronze with a throw of 22.47 meters.

American Payton Otterdahl finished 10th with a throw of 20.32m.

It is the 10th straight Olympics that the United States has medaled in the event. The United States now have a total of 19 men’s shot put gold medals and 21 silvers.