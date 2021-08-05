Team USA added two more Tokyo golds on Friday, with beach volleyball power duo April Ross and Alix Klineman winning their finals match against Australia and Gable Steveson snagging gold out of the men's 125kg wrestling match during the very last seconds.
Allyson Felix became the most decorated female athlete for track & fields in the Olympics, while simultaneously breaking the record for oldest U.S. woman to medal in track and field with her bronze win in the women's 400 meters.
See the top moments from the fourteenth day of competitions out of Tokyo.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
(1 out of 19) Gable Steveson of Team United celebrates defeating Geno Petriashvili of Team Georgia with a backflip during the Men’s Freestyle 125kg Gold Medal Match on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on Aug. 6, 2021 in Chiba, Japan.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
(2 out of 19) Bronze medalist Allyson Felix of Team USA holds up her medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 400m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Felix became the most decorated female athlete for track and field with her bronze medal win.
Dylan Martinez/AFP via Getty Images
(3 out of 19) Team USA's Paul Chelimo celebrates with the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000-meter final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021.
Getty Images
(4 out of 19) Team USA's Ariel Torres Gutierrez performs in the men's kata bronze medal bout of the karate competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.
Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images
(5 out of 19) Team USA celebrates their victory in the women's semi-final volleyball match between USA and Serbia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021.
Felipe Dana/AP
(6 out of 19) April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate
winning a women's beach volleyball Gold Medal
match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Felipe Dana/AP
(7 out of 19) April Ross, of the United States, dives for the ball during a women's beach volleyball Gold Medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Friso Gentsch/dpa via Getty Images
(8 out of 19) Jessica Springsteen, competing with Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, at the Tokyo Olympics team qualifier at Equestrian Park, Tokyo, Aug. 6, 2021.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
(9 out of 19) Vernon Norwood of Team USA competes in the Men's 4x400m relay heats on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
(10 out of 19) Julia Grosso #7 of Team Canada celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's winning penalty in the penalty shoot out in the Women's Gold Medal Match between Canada and Sweden on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on Aug. 6, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
(11 out of 19) Canada's midfielder Julia Grosso, left, hugs forward Jordyn Huitema after scoring the winning penalty during the penalty shoot-out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's final football match between Sweden and Canada at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on Aug. 6, 2021.
David Ramos/Getty Images
(12 out of 19) Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica celebrate winning the gold medal in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
(13 out of 19) Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw competes in the women's sport climbing speed quarterfinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021.
Matt York/AP
(14 out of 19) Nelly Korda, of the United States, hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.
Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images
(15 out of 19) USA's Jordan Larson (L) spikes the ball in the women's semi-final volleyball match between USA and Serbia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.
Aaron Favila/AP
(16 out of 19) United State's Kyle Douglas Dake, left, competes against Cuba's Jeandry Garzon Caballero during their men's freestyle 74kg repechage wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
(17 out of 19) Laura Zeng of Team United States competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
(18 out of 19) Evita Griskenas of Team United States competes during the Individual All-Around Qualification on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Aaron Favila/AP
(19 out of 19) United States's Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester, top, competes against Cuba's Laura Herin Avila during their women's freestyle 53kg repechage wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.