Team USA added two more Tokyo golds on Friday, with beach volleyball power duo April Ross and Alix Klineman winning their finals match against Australia and Gable Steveson snagging gold out of the men's 125kg wrestling match during the very last seconds.

Allyson Felix became the most decorated female athlete for track & fields in the Olympics, while simultaneously breaking the record for oldest U.S. woman to medal in track and field with her bronze win in the women's 400 meters.

See the top moments from the fourteenth day of competitions out of Tokyo.

