Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pictures Wrap up an extraordinary Olympics and see Tokyo hand off to Paris with the top moments in pictures from the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony Published August 8, 2021 • Updated 3 hours ago Published August 8, 2021 • Updated 3 hours ago MORE PHOTOS Rob Carr/Getty ImagesFireworks erupt above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Olympic cauldron closes after the Olympic flame was extinguished during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesPresident of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach declares the end of the 32nd Olympiad during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (C) delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Leon Neal/Getty ImagesThe presentation for Paris 2024 is seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty ImagesFrench aerial patrol fly over the fan village of The Trocadero set in front of The Eiffel Tower, in Paris on Aug. 8, 2021 upon the transmission of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe flags of Japan, Greece and France waves in the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Aug. 8, 2021, Tokyo. Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesMayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo receives the olympic flag from President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty ImagesTokyo's governor Yuriko Koike waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Olympic flag is taken down during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesTeam USA's Molly Seidel celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's marathon event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 8, 2021. Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesMembers of Team USA celebrates during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesFlagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Lee Jin-man/APThe United States of America athletes walk in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesMembers of Team Australia celebrates during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty ImagesAthletes pose with their gold medals during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. David Goldman/APAustralia's Sarah Carli, right, celebrates at the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty ImagesUkraine's athletes gather on the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty ImagesCanada's athletes walk across the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. A light show runs in Olympic Stadium as part of the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2021, Tokyo. Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesTomotaka Okamoto performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesEntertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Augu. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/APDancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty ImagesPerformers dance during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Francois Mori/APPeople watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on giant screens in the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. A giant flag will be unfurled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, as Paris will be the next Summer Games host in 2024. The passing of the hosting baton will be split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesAthletes walk across the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesAthletes carry their nations' flags to the field of play during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty ImagesAthletes carry their nations' flags to the field of play during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesPerformers sing the Japanese national anthem as the Olympic flag and Japan's flag are raised during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Olympic flag is carried during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, left, and Japan's Emperor Naruhito attend the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021. Toru Hanai/Getty ImagesFireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/APLights illuminate the field in the Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the closing ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesThe Olympic Flame is seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.