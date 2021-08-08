Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony in Pictures

Wrap up an extraordinary Olympics and see Tokyo hand off to Paris with the top moments in pictures from the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

Fireworks erupt above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
The Olympic cauldron closes after the Olympic flame was extinguished during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach declares the end of the 32nd Olympiad during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (C) delivers a speech during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
The presentation for Paris 2024 is seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
French aerial patrol fly over the fan village of The Trocadero set in front of The Eiffel Tower, in Paris on Aug. 8, 2021 upon the transmission of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
The flags of Japan, Greece and France waves in the Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Aug. 8, 2021, Tokyo.
Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images
Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo receives the olympic flag from President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Tokyo's governor Yuriko Koike waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
The Olympic flag is taken down during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's Molly Seidel celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's marathon event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 8, 2021.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Team USA celebrates during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The United States of America athletes walk in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Lee Jin-man/AP
Members of Team Australia celebrates during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Athletes pose with their gold medals during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Australia's Sarah Carli, right, celebrates at the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
David Goldman/AP
Ukraine's athletes gather on the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
Canada's athletes walk across the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A light show runs in Olympic Stadium as part of the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2021, Tokyo.
Tomotaka Okamoto performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Augu. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
People watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on giant screens in the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. A giant flag will be unfurled on the Eiffel Tower in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, as Paris will be the next Summer Games host in 2024. The passing of the hosting baton will be split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris.
Francois Mori/AP
Athletes walk across the field during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Athletes carry their nations' flags to the field of play during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Athletes carry their nations' flags to the field of play during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on Aug. 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Performers sing the Japanese national anthem as the Olympic flag and Japan's flag are raised during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
The Olympic flag is carried during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, left, and Japan's Emperor Naruhito attend the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Toru Hanai/Getty Images
Lights illuminate the field in the Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the closing ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Vincent Thian/AP
The Olympic Flame is seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
