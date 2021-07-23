Fencing Sisters Vie for Some of the First Olympic Medals Awarded in Tokyo

Sisters and Notre Dame alums Courtney and Kelley Hurley will both represent the United States in the Women's Epee events Saturday, marking the fourth time that they have done so.

If the duo, both of whom are coached by their dad, can make it to the podium, they will become some of the first Olympic medalists of the Tokyo Games.

The Olympic veterans are no stranger to medaling as they earned a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, where they were members of the first U.S. Women's Epee Team to win a medal - a field they will once again join later in the Games.

The very first medals in Tokyo will be awarded in the women’s 10m air rifle finals. The next medal event to commence will be the men’s road race in cycling. After that, medals will be awarded in weightlifting, archery, judo, fencing and taekwondo.

HOW TO WATCH: The preliminary rounds begin at 7 p.m. CT on July 23 with medal rounds starting at 4 a.m. CT. Stream live on digital platforms by clicking the links. Coverage of the events will also air on USA.