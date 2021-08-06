The new sports that debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics proved to be no problem for the United States.

Team USA earned a medal in every single Olympic sport that made its first appearance at the Tokyo Games. Across 3x3 basketball, surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate, the U.S. won six medals.

In addition to those new sports, baseball and softball made a one-time return in Tokyo. The U.S. took home the softball silver after losing in the gold medal match to Japan. In baseball, the U.S. will face off against Japan on Saturday in the gold medal match at 6 a.m. ET.

Here's a breakdown of how Team USA fared in new events at the Tokyo Olympics:

3x3 Basketball

The United State’s women’s 3x3 basketball team beat out the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 to claim the sport’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Featuring star WNBA players, the team included Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces). They left Tokyo with a record of 8-1 and some new hardware.

The U.S. did not qualify for the men’s tournament.

Surfing

Team USA’s Carissa Moore took home the first-ever Olympic women’s surfing gold medal from Tokyo. Moore, a Hawaii-native, beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa in the gold medal match with a score of 14.93.

After a dominant showing in heats, fellow American Caroline Marks lost in the bronze medal match.

In the men’s tournament, Team USA’s Kolohe Andino did not advance past the quarterfinals.

Skateboarding

In skateboarding’s Olympic debut, Team USA earned two bronze medals.

Jagger Eaton took third place in the men’s street final with a score of 35.35.

In the men’s park finals, Cory Juneau placed third with a score of 84.13.

Sport Climbing

American Nathaniel Coleman won a silver medal in the inaugural men’s combined sport climbing event.

Coleman finished with 30.00 total points. In sports climbing, the lower the points, the better, so he finished two points behind gold medal-winner Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain.

Coleman was the best at the bouldering event, as he was the only climber to register four attempts to the top. He was fifth in the lead event with a 34+ hold reached, and sixth in the speed event.

Karate

Florida native Ariel Torres made history winning the first-ever bronze medal in the Olympics. With Torres' accomplishment, Team USA officially won a medal in each of the new sports that debuted in Tokyo.

Torres, originally born in Cuba, defeated Antonio Diaz of Venezuela to win the bronze medal match. He can now add an Olympic medal to his previous achievements in the sport which include two medals at the Pan American Games and two medals at the Jr. Pan American Games.