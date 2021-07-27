Team USA's Mike Hixon and Andrew Capobianco Headline Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final

Day four of diving at the Tokyo Olympics welcomes the men's synchronized 3m springboard final on Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. ET.

Team USA's Michael Hixon will return to the synchronized 3m springboard Olympic stage in hopes of more success after winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games alongside then-partner Sam Dorman. For this year's event he will be joined by Andrew Capobianco, who is making his Olympic debut.

Eight teams will compete for a chance at gold and China enters the event as heavy favorites. The synchronized springboard duo of Cao Yuan and Qin Kai placed third in the Rio Olympics, but this year's duo of Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi will aim to bring China its first gold medal in this event since the 2012 London Games.

Team UK is the defending 3m springboard champions, which comprised of Chris Mears and Jack Laugher. Laugher is returning with intentions to repeat golden success and will try to retain Great Britain's 3m springboard title. This time he will be alongside fellow Brit Daniel Goodfellow. His Rio Games partner, Chris Mears, retired to become a music producer.

Tune in to see which duo will place in the men's synchronized 3m springboard final at 2:00 a.m. ET.

Stream here.