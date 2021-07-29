Suni Lee's stunning gold medal performance has caught the attention of the world, but there was something else about her routine that stunned viewers: her nails.

Lee completed her extraordinarily complicated routine in the Tokyo Olympics with what appeared to be long acrylic nails topped with Olympic rings on them - and the internet couldn't get enough of them.

See images of her nails below:

Photos: Suni Lee's Nails Draw Admiration on Social Media After Gold Medal Win

Twitter praised the athlete not only for her stunning achievement as a gold medalist, but for doing it with her nails intact.

Suni Lee did the thing and she did it with acrylic nails with the Olympic rings on them 💅🏻🥇 pic.twitter.com/Qd6dBpA7Jr — Rachel Schwartz (@RedCarpetRachel) July 29, 2021

how did suni lee win gold with acrylics 😭 i can't even take out my contacts with nails — katie (@kvtietran) July 29, 2021

suni lee just won the all around gold medal with a full set of nails. my queen. — GymFan (@itweetaboutgym) July 29, 2021

Her NAILS have Olympic Rings on them. She did all that with THESE NAILS. Y’all. We Stan a Queen. #sunilee https://t.co/nx9Hxu4RrS — MermaidQueen💛 (@Mermaids4Kamala) July 29, 2021

Obviously this is secondary to her phenomenal talent but the fact that I can’t even open a seltzer can with acrylics on and Suni Lee just won gymnastics gold with these nails… a true icon https://t.co/EAX3kEudeS — maddi kaigh 👩🏼‍💻 (@maddikaigh) July 29, 2021

Lee came out on top in the women's gymnastics all-around final in the Tokyo Olympics with a 14.600 on vault, a 15.300 on uneven bars, a 13.833 on beam and a 13.700 on floor. Lee led all competitors with a 57.433 overall and won her first-ever gold medal.

Her victory secures an American winning streak for yet another Olympics, marking the fifth straight Olympic Games an American woman has been crowned queen of the all-around.

Re-watch some of the biggest moments below:

For a complete replay of the event, click here.