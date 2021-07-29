Suni Lee's stunning gold medal performance has caught the attention of the world, but there was something else about her routine that stunned viewers: her nails.
Lee completed her extraordinarily complicated routine in the Tokyo Olympics with what appeared to be long acrylic nails topped with Olympic rings on them - and the internet couldn't get enough of them.
See images of her nails below:
Photos: Suni Lee's Nails Draw Admiration on Social Media After Gold Medal Win
Twitter praised the athlete not only for her stunning achievement as a gold medalist, but for doing it with her nails intact.
Lee came out on top in the women's gymnastics all-around final in the Tokyo Olympics with a 14.600 on vault, a 15.300 on uneven bars, a 13.833 on beam and a 13.700 on floor. Lee led all competitors with a 57.433 overall and won her first-ever gold medal.
Her victory secures an American winning streak for yet another Olympics, marking the fifth straight Olympic Games an American woman has been crowned queen of the all-around.
Re-watch some of the biggest moments below:
For a complete replay of the event, click here.