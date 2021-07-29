suni lee

Suni Lee's Nails Draw Admiration on Social Media After Gold Medal Win

Scroll to see her incredible routine

Suni Lee's stunning gold medal performance has caught the attention of the world, but there was something else about her routine that stunned viewers: her nails.

Lee completed her extraordinarily complicated routine in the Tokyo Olympics with what appeared to be long acrylic nails topped with Olympic rings on them - and the internet couldn't get enough of them.

See images of her nails below:

Twitter praised the athlete not only for her stunning achievement as a gold medalist, but for doing it with her nails intact.

Lee came out on top in the women's gymnastics all-around final in the Tokyo Olympics with a 14.600 on vault, a 15.300 on uneven bars, a 13.833 on beam and a 13.700 on floor. Lee led all competitors with a 57.433 overall and won her first-ever gold medal.

Her victory secures an American winning streak for yet another Olympics, marking the fifth straight Olympic Games an American woman has been crowned queen of the all-around.

Re-watch some of the biggest moments below:

For a complete replay of the event, click here.

