Stefanie Dolson, Team USA Dominating Early Stages of 3×3 Basketball Pool Play

It’s been a strong showing for the United States so far in the 3x3 Olympic basketball tournament, and Chicago Sky forward Stefanie Dolson has been a big part of that effort, as the team remains undefeated thus far in pool play.

In fact, the United States is now the only undefeated team left in the field after Sunday’s play in Tokyo. Dolson had five points and a pair of rebounds in the team’s 20-16 win over the Russian Olympic Committee, who had previously been unbeaten in the competition.

Earlier in the day, Dolson had a strong game against Romania, with a perfect 6-for-6 shooting performance as the US cruised to a 22-11 victory. Kelsey Plum led all scorers, accounting for 12 points in the American squad’s third consecutive victory in Tokyo.

Previously, Dolson had five points and was 3-of-6 from the field in a 21-9 victory over Mongolia. She also led all scorers with seven points, along with six rebounds in a 17-10 opening win over France on Saturday.

The United States will be back in action on Monday with a pair of games, with the American squad taking on China and Italy. They will wrap up pool play on Tuesday when they face host-nation Japan.