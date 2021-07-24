Team USA Softball Looks to Continue Win Streak Against Australia

Team USA Softball is off to a great start, improving to 3-0 at the Tokyo Games with shutout victories against Italy, Canada and Mexico. They have continued their record of not allowing a single run.

They will now turn their eyes - and their bats - toward the No. 8 ranked Australia (1-2) in their fourth opening-round contest on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

In their last contest against Mexico, Cat Osterman pitched six innings of one-hit ball before Monica Abbott closed things out, striking out the side in the seventh to solidify another shutout by the Americans.

The United States and Japan are favorites for gold in this year's Games, and Team USA is dominating early on.

Tune is as Team USA looks to keep their steak alive as they face Australia on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN or stream live here.