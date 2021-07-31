Silver Medalists Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum Laugh Through ‘ASMR the Interview'

Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, Team USA Olympic gymnasts who won a silver medal alongside teammates Suni Lee and Simone Biles in the women's team all-around event, had a low-volumed blast during "ASMR the Interview."

"What was it like winning silver?" NBCLX storyteller Fernando Hurtado asked the pair.

After the Olympians shared a bout of giggles, Chiles began answering.

"After winning silver it was so amazing that we sounded … like popcorn," Chiles whispered into the microphone while also crinkling a bag of popcorn.

In a spontaneous karaoke moment, Chiles also performed an ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, rendition of Normani's "Motivation," which she said was one of her hype songs.