Scottie Pippen Allowing Fans to Book His Suburban Home for Olympic Basketball Watch Parties

Forget your local sports bar: a Chicago Bulls legend is offering hoops fans a chance to watch Team USA’s men’s basketball team in a way more spectacular way, offering up his suburban house as an AirBNB for watch parties during the upcoming Olympic Games.

According to a new listing on the website, Bulls legend and “Dream Team” star Scottie Pippen is offering guests the chance to watch the final three rounds of the Olympic tournament at his suburban home, complete with a private screening room, an indoor basketball court and an outdoor pool.

Pippen will also conduct a virtual meet-and-greet with fans when they check in for their stay, according to the listing.

All of this can be yours for a cool $92 a night, a price picked to honor Pippen’s performance with the 1992 “Dream Team” that won Olympic gold in Barcelona.

“I’m inviting basketball fans to my Chicago home to relive one of my career highlights – competing at the Olympic Games in 1992,” Pippen said in the listing. “I’m excited for you to cheer on the next generation of Olympians from my home court!”

According to the listing, basketball fans who book the home will get to see memorabilia from Pippen’s Olympic trips, plus items from the Team USA “Medal Stand” collection that guests will be able to take home.

During the overnight stay, up to four people will get to watch the Olympic contests on television in Pippen’s private home theater. In addition to the pool and basketball court, the home also has an arcade room and an indoor sauna.

Food, including Pippen’s preferred pregame meal of steak, baked potatoes and asparagus, will also be served.

The three dates being offered coincide with the quarterfinal, semifinal and gold medal games in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 4, and 6, respectively.

Fans will have to act quickly to book the space, however. Only one booking is available for each day, and bookings will open at noon Central time on July 22.