Pizza and Backflips: Gold Medal-Winning Gymnast Shares How to Celebrate ‘Sunisa Lee Day'

After she captured the all-around gold medal in women’s gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics, Sunisa Lee was honored with her very own day in Minnesota, and now she’s sharing her tips to properly celebrate the big occasion.

Lee, who also won a silver medal in the women’s team competition and a bronze medal in the uneven bars, was honored with “Sunisa Lee Day” in both St. Paul, her hometown, and in the state of Minnesota by Gov. Tim Walz.

So how exactly would one celebrate “Sunisa Lee Day” in style? The medal-winning gymnast answered that question in a recent video:

The #1 rule of Suni Lee Day? Everyone eats pizza. @sunisalee_ outlines all the rules for a proper Suni Lee Day celebration. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/KH0uiX74S1 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021

The first step seems simple enough, as fans of Lee’s are encouraged to eat pizza. The next two steps are a bit more of a challenge to get arranged, but still very much doable, as fans are encouraged to get their eyelashes and nails done.

The fourth step is a bit harder for those with shorter hairstyles, as Lee recommended that fans get their hair braided.

The fifth and final step is by far the most difficult, with Lee suggesting that fans do either a front flip or a backflip in her honor.

Lee has reportedly gained more than one million followers on Instagram since the Olympics began, and has also gained thousands of followers on other social media platforms.