Photos: See What It's Really Like to Cover the Olympics With These Behind-the-Scenes Photos

15 photos
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
8/15
9/15
10/15
11/15
12/15
13/15
14/15
15/15

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Simone Biles Cheers on Teammates After Withdrawal From Team Event
Photos: Simone Biles Cheers on Teammates After Withdrawal From Team Event
Photos: Take a Sneak Peek Inside the 2021 Chicago Auto Show
Photos: Take a Sneak Peek Inside the 2021 Chicago Auto Show
Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse
Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse
Photos: Homes Damaged, Trees Toppled by Tornado in DuPage County
Photos: Homes Damaged, Trees Toppled by Tornado in DuPage County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us