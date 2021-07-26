Olympic Swimming Results, Gymnastics & More: Here's What You Missed Overnight in Tokyo

Thanks to a time difference, many of the Tokyo Olympics' big events happen while the U.S. is sleeping.

If you're just checking in to see what action unfolded overnight, here's your guide.

Team USA finishes fifth in men's gymnastics team final

The U.S. men's gymnastics team missed out on a medal in the team event for the third straight Olympics after finishing in fifth place at Monday's final.

Team USA, made up of Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, had the fourth-best score in team qualifying but finished just behind fourth-place finishers Great Britain by a little over a point.

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold, edging host nation and defending Olympic champions Japan by just .103 points. Japan claimed silver and China won bronze.

Katie Ledecky advances to women's 200m freestyle semis, 1500m freestyle final

Katie Ledecky had two more events on her schedule Monday morning with heats in the women's 200m and 1500m freestyle.

Ledecky put together the fastest time in the women's 200m freestyle heats with a mark of 1:55.28, just fending off Canada's Penny Oleksiak. Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who beat Ledecky Sunday night in the women's 400m freestyle final, won the fourth heat with a time of 1:55.88.

Allison Schmitt, who set the Olympic record at the 2012 London Games, put up a time of 1:57.10. It was the 12th-best time out of the competitors.

Ledecky then finished first in the qualifying heats for in the Olympic debut of the women's 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:35.35. Fellow American Erica Sullivan also advanced in the women's 1500m freestyle, concluding her heat with a time of 15:46.67.

U.S. swimmers advance to semifinals

Kate Douglass punched her ticket to the semifinals of the women's 200m individual medley, finishing first in the heats with a time of 2:09.16. Alex Walsh also advanced, coming in fourth with a time of 2:09.94.

Both Zach Harding and Gunnar Bentz advanced in the men's 200m butterfly. Harding finished fourth overall with a time of 1:54.92, while Bentz's time of 1:55.36 was good for 11th.

Hidilyn Diaz earns Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal

Hidilyn Diaz lifted two Olympic records -- and an entire country -- on Monday.

The Philippian weightlifter earned the nation its first gold medal in its 97-year Olympic history during the women's 55kg final. She set Olympic records with a 127kg (279.99 pounds) clean and jerk along with a 224kg (493.86 pounds) total in the final.

Diaz previously ended the Philippines' 20-year Olympic medal drought with a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics. That win was the Philippines' first Olympic medal won by a woman in any sport.

Paige McPherson just misses second Olympic taekwondo medal

Paige McPherson lost in the bronze medal match of the women's 67kg taekwondo tournament on Monday. McPherson led 5-4 Egypt's Hedaya Wahba heading into the third round, but Wahba dominated the final round by a 14-1 score.

McPherson, a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, was competiting at her third Games. Wahba took home her second career Olympic medal after claiming a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

Troy Isley wins preliminary bout in middleweight boxing

Troy Isley defeated Vitali Bandarenka of Belarus 5-0 in his Round of 32 bout in Olympic men's middleweight boxing. All five judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Isley, who will face Gleb Bakshi of the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Isley is one of three Americans making history as the first professional boxers to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.

Timothy Lam eliminated from men's singles badminton

American Timothy Lam lost his second Group A match in the men's singles badminton tournament to South Korea's Heo Kwang-hee on Monday. Lam's first defeat came on Sunday against Japan's Kento Momota, the top-ranked player in the world.

The 23-year-old lost both matches in straight sets.

Team USA rugby advances to 2-0 with win over Ireland

The United States men’s rugby team jumped out to a 12-0 lead over Ireland on Monday and never looked back, leading the entire game and winning 19-17.

It was the second victory in Tokyo for Team USA. On Sunday, the Americans defeated Kenya 19-14 in a comeback victory. Captain Madison Hughes scored right at the death to clinch the win for Team USA.

Novak Djokovic closer to 'Golden Slam' after Olympics win

Novak Djokovic beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the men's singles tournament on Monday. The win puts Djokovic one step closer to a "Golden Slam," which is earned by winning all four majors and an Olympic title in the same year.

The Serbian stands third all time with 11 Olympic men's singles match-wins, trailing just Andy Murray (12) and Roger Federer (13).

Team USA stays perfect in 3x3 basketball, clinches semifinals berth

The United States women’s 3x3 basketball team stayed perfect on Monday by beating Italy 17-13 and China 21-19, advancing to 6-0 in Tokyo and clinching a bye to the semifinals.

Stefanie Dolson led Team USA with six points and seven rebounds against Italy, while Kelsey Plum led the way with 10 points against China. The Americans conclude pool play with Japan on Tuesday morning.

Vincent Hancock grabs third career gold in men’s skeet shooting

Vincent Hancock continued his dominance in the men’s skeet shooting event, winning gold for the third time in his career.

Hancock finished with an Olympic record score of 59, besting Jesper Hansen of Denmark and Abdullah Alrashidi of Kuwait.

The four-time Olympian previously won gold in 2008 and 2012. Hancock is the only shooter to ever win the event multiple times.

Zachary Lokken finishes seventh in men's canoe slalom

Zachary Lokken saw his hopes to medal in the men's canoe slalom vanish after Germany's Sideris Tasiadis pushed Great Britain's Adam Burgess out of first place.

Lokken finished seventh with a 15:45 time.

Slovenia's Benjamin Savšek won his first Olympic gold medal after finishing sixth at the 2016 Rio Games and eighth at the 2012 London Games. Czech rower Lukáš Rohan took the silver medal while Tasiadis claimed the bronze.

Amber English takes gold in women’s skeet shooting

Amber English became just the second American to win the women’s skeet shooting event, taking the gold with an Olympic record score of 56.

English defeated Italy’s Diana Bacosi by one point. Bacosi was the reigning gold medal winner of the event from 2016.

The native of Colorado Springs missed just two of her final 30 targets, propelling her to the gold medal win.

Japan knocks out USA in men's team archery quarterfinals

The U.S. men's archery team will not defend its 2016 silver medal.

The Americans fell to Japan in the quarterfinals of the men's team event 1-5. Jacob Wukie, Jack Williams and Brady Ellison dropped the first set 52-55, tied in the second set at 53 and dropped the third set 53-55.

Japan will now move on to face South Korea in the first semifinal game while Chinese Taipei will go up against Netherlands to decide the two countries in the gold medal match.

Luka Doncic scores second-most points in a single game in Olympic basketball history

Luka Doncic finished with 48 points in Slovenia's blowout win over Argentina, which put him in a tie for the second most points scored in a single game by a player in Olympic history. He shares that mark with Ed Palubinaskas of Austria.

Doncic finished seven points away from tying the Olympic record of 55, which is held by Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt.

The star of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks had 17 points after the first quarter and 31 points at the conclusion of the first half. His performance led the way for Slovenia’s 118-100 win.

Chicago Fencer, Notre Dame Alums Take Stab at Fencing Medals

Chicago-area athletes competed in the women's individual sabre events Monday, but didn't make it to the medal rounds.

Mariel Zagunis, the most decorated fencer in U.S. history, fell short in the quarterfinals of the event when she lost to ROC's Sofya Velikaya. The University of Notre Dame alum has competed in four prior Olympics and collected two gold medals and two bronze medals. She won her first gold medal in 2004 at the age of 19, becoming the first US fencer to capture gold in a century.

Olympic newcomer and Chicago fencer Eliza Stone also competed in the event but dropped her first match.

On the men's side, fellow Notre Dame alums Nick Itkin and Gerek Meinhardt also did not make it to the medal rounds in the men's foil event.

In U.S. surfing head-to-head, Kolohe Andino beats John John Florence

Americans Kolohe Andino and John John Florence were matched up in Round 3 of men’s surfing. Andino advanced with a score of 14.83 to Florence’s 11.60. He will next face Kanoa Igarashi of Japan in the quarterfinals.

U.S. men’s volleyball falls to ROC

The U.S. men’s volleyball team, which stars local athlete Thomas Jaeschke, lost its second game in Pool B to the Russian Olympic Committee, three sets to one. The U.S. is now 1-1 after beating France in straight sets in the opening match.

The team is back in action on Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. ET, taking on Tunisia. Stream live here.

Two 13-year-olds go 1-2 in women’s street skateboarding

Some of the youngest competitors at the Tokyo Olympics came up big in women’s street skateboarding. Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the gold with a score of 15.26, and Rayssa Leal of Brazil grabbed the silver. Both of them are only 13 years old.

Nakayama Funa, 18, came up with the bronze despite scoring no points on three of her five tricks. American Alexis Sablone, 34, was just short of the podium after being in strong medal position after the two runs and the first trick.

Regan Smith sets new Olympic record in 100m backstroke

Regan Smith made history, setting a new Olympic record with a 57.86 time in the women’s 100m backstroke semifinals.

Smith finished first in her heat ahead of fellow teammate Rhyan White. Smith looks to contend for a gold medal in the event.

U.S. men take gold in 4x100m freestyle relay

The U.S. won the 4x100m freestyle relay in a time of 3:08.97. The Americans had a .20-second lead going into the final leg, and Zach Apple pulled away from the pack to secure the gold.

Italy finished second in 3:10.11, and Australia was .11 behind to capture the bronze.

U.S. men’s rugby wins first match

The U.S. men’s rugby team defeated Kenya, 19-14, in their opening match of Pool C. Madison Hughes had a game-high seven points, and Carlin Isles added five points.

U.S. softball walks it off to finish preliminary round undefeated

In its last match of the preliminary round, the U.S. softball team earned a walk-off win when Kelsey Stewart hit a solo home run. Japan had nabbed the early 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Americans equalized in the sixth.

The U.S. had already advanced to the gold medal round before the game began and has now finished the preliminary round a perfect 5-0.

Ariarne Titmus beats Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle

Katie Ledecky had to settle for silver in her first final of the Tokyo Olympics, as Ariarne Titmus of Australia took the gold in 3:56.69. Ledecky was about six-tenths of a second behind at 3:57.36 and held the lead for most of the race until Titmus overtook her in the last 100m.

Li Bingjie won the bronze, more than two seconds behind Ledecky and Titmus.

Titmus' coach caused a sensation with his exuberant celebration of his swimmer's win: