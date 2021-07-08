Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Rings to Be in Chicago for One Day Only. How to Get Your Gold Medal Photo Op

The Olympic rings are making a stop in Chicago for one day and one day only.

The life-sized set of the Olympic rings will be in the city's Pioneer Court Friday as part of a "Rings Across America" tour, which is bringing the rings from coast to coast.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Want to get your gold medal photo op? There will be no need for selfies here.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC

evita griskenas 2 hours ago

Evita Griskenas: Meet the Orland Park Rhythmic Gymnast Heading to Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics 5 hours ago

Evita Griskenas Hopes to Bring Childhood Drawings to Life in Tokyo

While in the court, fans will be able to get onto the platform and pose with the Rings while a camera operator takes a photo that will be shared wirelessly through a touch-free QR code.

The tour comes just two weeks before the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, which is set for July 23.

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicsolympic ringspioneer court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us