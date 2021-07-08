Olympic Rings to Be in Chicago for One Day Only. How to Get Your Gold Medal Photo Op

The Olympic rings are making a stop in Chicago for one day and one day only.

The life-sized set of the Olympic rings will be in the city's Pioneer Court Friday as part of a "Rings Across America" tour, which is bringing the rings from coast to coast.

Want to get your gold medal photo op? There will be no need for selfies here.

While in the court, fans will be able to get onto the platform and pose with the Rings while a camera operator takes a photo that will be shared wirelessly through a touch-free QR code.

The tour comes just two weeks before the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, which is set for July 23.