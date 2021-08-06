American golfer Nelly Korda won the women's Olympic golf tournament on Saturday morning.

Korda held off Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The win completed Team USA’s sweep of gold medals in golf after Xander Schauffele won the men’s tournament. Korda is the first American female golfer to win Olympic since 1900.

Korda shot a 2-under 69 in her final round, which put her at 17-under for the tournament. She had a three-shot lead entering the final round but saw disappear as Ko and Inami came charging late.

With Korda in the lead by one stroke on the 17th hole, play was suspended for 49 minutes due to a tropical storm. Korda went on to par the 18th hole to win gold but not after having to wait it out.

Inami and Ko went to a playoff to decide silver and bronze, with Inami winning silver and Ko winning bronze.

Inami's win marks Japan's first ever medal in golf at the Olympics.