American golfer Nelly Korda still leads the women's Olympic golf tournament after three rounds of play.

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday at -15, while India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

There is a four-way tie for bronze at -10 between Australia's Lydia Ko and Hannah Green, Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

Rain is expected in the forecast on Saturday, but Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday.

Play could also be delayed until Sunday due to a tropical storm bringing precipitation to the area, according to a memo the International Golf Federation delivered to golfers before the third round.

If weather prevents the final round from being completed, medals and rankings will be assessed based on the existing 54-hole scores.

The women’s golf tournament, like other events in Tokyo, had already faced delays in earlier rounds due to high heat.

The fourth round is expected to start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

