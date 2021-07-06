Let the Summer Games Begin! Sign Up for Our Olympics Newsletter

Chicago's own Tamyra Mensah-Stock is officially an Olympian!

After just missing the mark to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games, Mensah-Stock is heading to Tokyo to compete on Team USA's wrestling team.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She is the current women's world champion in the 68kg category. She earned a gold medal in the 2019 Pan-American Games and became a Final X champion in both 2018 and 2019.

She is also a three-time Senior World Team member and a 2018 Senior World bronze medalist.

Be sure to watch to see if Mensah-Stock will outshine the competition in Tokyo Olympics.

The summer games will finally kick off July 23. Since Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of the Central Time zone, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. However, we’ve got you covered.

Sign up for our Olympics Headlines newsletter to get the latest Olympics news on Mensah-Stock and Team USA straight to your email first thing in the morning. Beginning July 20, we will send a daily email at 8 a.m. with six stories about top competitions, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Our last email will come after the Olympics closing ceremony on August 9.

Let the summer games begin!