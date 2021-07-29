Kendziera, Franklin, Sullivan: Illinois Track-and-Field Athletes Making Tokyo Debut

The track and field competition in Tokyo begins with a full day of action and Illinois athletes will be on full display.

The first session begins at 7 p.m. CT with heats in six events: men’s high jump, men’s steeplechase, men’s discus, women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 100m. Local athletes Darryl Sullivan (high jump) and David Kendziera (men's 400m hurdles) will be joining the competition.

JuVaughn Harrison (men’s high jump), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles) are also among the U.S. medal contenders who will begin their events.

The second session begins at 5 a.m. CT and will see the first track and field medals of the 2020 Olympics awarded. The session features women’s 5000m heats, women’s triple jump qualification, women’s shot put qualification and 4x400m mixed relay heats. Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump), Jessica Ramsey (women’s shot put), Raven Saunders (women’s shot put) and a star-studded women’s 4x400m relay team that has won six straight Olympic titles headline the Team USA participants.

Evanston's triple jump Olympian Tori Franklin will also be making her Tokyo debut in the event.

The night concludes with the men’s 10,000m final. Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid and Joe Klecker will be competing for the U.S.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the first session in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here. Watch the second session on NBCSN, or stream live here.