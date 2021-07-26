triathlon

Katie Zaferes Wins Olympic Medal Just Months After Her Father Passed Away

Zaferes saw a rainbow in the sky that guided her to the finish line

By Marsha Green

American triathlete Katie Zaferes competes during a women's triathlon test event at Odaiba Marine Park, a venue for marathon swimming and triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Just three months after her father passed away, Team USA's Katie Zaferes delivered a medal-winning performance in the women's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.

As the rain poured down in Tokyo, Zaferes said she saw a rainbow in the sky and thought "Hey, Dad."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"He would have been crying. He would have been so proud and happy," Zaferes said following the women's triathlon.

"He's with me in a different way and we’re going to be doing this together, as I ask for his guidance, strength and joy for the road ahead," Zaferes said, per the official Team USA page.

"Because as my dad reminded me before every race, all I needed to do was 'race hard, but most of all have fun.' So that is what I’m going to do."

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo Olympics 7 hours ago

Tokyo Updates: Lydia Jacoby Wins Surprise Gold, Katie Zaferes 3rd in Triathlon

U.S. Swimming 4 hours ago

Lydia Jacoby's Stunning Gold Leads 4-Medal Pool Haul

And that's exactly what she did as she crossed the finish line amid the rainy conditions at Odaiba Marine Park where she claimed a bronze medal.

Zaferes, a world champion at the World Triathlon Series in 2019, has overcome many challenges leading up to the Olympics. After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2019 due to a crash, Zaferes was picked for the final spot by a selection committee and it's clear they made the right choice.

This article tagged under:

triathlonKatie Zaferes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us