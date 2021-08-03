12-Year-Old Kokona Hiraki Wins Silver in Women's Park Skateboarding

Japan continued its dominance in skateboarding on Tuesday night.

The host nation claimed the top two spots on the podium in the first-ever women’s Olympic park skateboarding final. Sakura Yosozumi won gold with a score of 60.09 and 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki, Japan’s youngest Olympian ever, posted a score of 59.04 to earn silver.

Great Britain’s Sky Brown, who turned 13 on July 7, tallied a 56.47 score in her third and final run to win bronze.

Hiraki and Brown made history as the youngest Olympic medalists since 1936.

Misugu Okamoto of Japan (53.58) was in line to medal before Brown’s final run bumped her to fourth.

American Bryce Wettstein finished sixth with a score of 44.50.

Jordyn Barratt and Brighton Zeuner, the other Americans in the event, failed to qualify for the final, finishing with the 11th and 12th best scores respectively in the qualification round. Only the top eight skaters advanced to the final.

Japan has now captured all three golds and five of the nine overall skateboarding medals awarded in the sport's Olympic debut. Yuto Horigome won gold in the men's street final, while Momiji Nishiya and Funa Nakayama finished first and third respectively on the women's side.

Skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics concludes on Wednesday night with the men’s park event. The qualifying heats start at 8 p.m. ET followed by the final at 11:30 p.m. You can watch live on CNBC or stream on NBCOlympics.com: