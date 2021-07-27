tennis

Japan's Naomi Osaka Upset in Third Round of Olympics

Osaka has been eliminated from the women's single tournament

By Meredith Day

Just a few days after lighting the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony, Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Olympic women’s tennis tournament in the third round. Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic defeated No. 2 Osaka in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

This is Osaka's first competition in two months after withdrawing from the French Open and deciding not to play Wimbledon due to mental health struggles.

Vondrousova, currently ranked No. 42, will play the winner of the match between Spain’s Paula Badosa and Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska in the quarterfinals.

The top three seeds have now all been eliminated, including No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia and No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka.

