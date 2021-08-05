Images Show Deserted Olympic Venues Around the World – Even in Tokyo

Olympic host cities spend millions on event courses, athlete housing and stadiums that in some cases get unused years after medals are awarded and cheering spectators have moved on to the next Olympic Games.

Even at the Tokyo Olympics, a section of the park is a ghost town that never opened. The 2020 Fan Park was supposed to be a place where spectators could go and enjoy a variety of experiences and performances. Today, the Fan Park is closed off to the public to comply with Tokyo’s state of emergency.

The below photos show frozen-in-time moments at abandoned Olympic venues months and years after their use.