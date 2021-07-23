How to Watch Olympic Gymnastics Team All-Around at Tokyo Games

Team USA will take center stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the artistic gymnastics team all-around competition.

Simone Biles will lead Team USA for the women, which will include three first-time Olympians: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. The four team members are overwhelming favorites to win Team USA's third consecutive Olympic title in women's team gymnastics. The U.S. women are undefeated since winning the team silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, and they look to continue that success.

For the U.S. men's team, Sam Mikulak returns for his third Games and will lead a group that includes Shane Wiskus, Brody Malone and Yul Moldauer. The men finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and look to redeem themselves in Tokyo.

Here is the schedule information and more ahead of the gymnastics team competitions this summer in Tokyo.

How can I watch the Olympic gymnastics team all-around competitions in 2021?

Below is the event and streaming schedule for the artistic gymnastics qualifying and team all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. NBCOlympics.com will have Team USA tracker streams throughout the events.

Who is on the USA women's gymnastics team going to Tokyo?

Simone Biles

Biles continues to show why she is the GOAT of gymnastics. She won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and looks to add more to her already illustrious resume this summer in Tokyo.

Suni Lee

Lee will make her Olympics debut when she takes the floor with Team USA this summer. Despite her injuries and not competing in all the events earlier this season, Lee was able to book her ticket to Tokyo at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She finished second overall with a total score of 115.832 and won on Day 2 over Biles, something that hasn't happened since 2013.

Jordan Chiles

Chiles has overcome plenty of adversity over the past few years. After falling out of contention for the world championships team, Chiles began to lose her momentum. That’s when Biles called and invited her to come down to Texas, and she has been a force ever since. She will also be making her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games and looks to make a major impact for Team USA.

Grace McCallum

McCallum was always considered a lock to compete for Team USA in Tokyo, but after a small injury to her finger happened before the trials, many counted her out. After undergoing surgery on her hand, McCallum still wasn’t at her best at trials, but she was able to secure her spot for the Olympics.

Who is on the USA men's Olympic gymnastics team in 2021?

Sam Mikulak

Mikulak is off to his third Olympic appearance and continues to show that he is filled with experience and consistency. The 28-year-old made his Olympic debut in 2012 and looks to add more medals to his resume this summer.

Shane Wiskus

Wiskus shined at the 2019 U.S. championships and entered into the spotlight as a clear Olympic contender. Wiskus has a chance to make a huge impression in his Olympic debut this summer.

Brody Malone

Malone has been very successful over the past few years, winning nationals, trials and the past two NCAA all-around championships. He will be a top contender for Team USA after securing his spot after a successful trials showing. He looks to continue his success in Tokyo.

Yul Moldauer

Moldauer won the all-around silver medal at the last three nationals. Although injuries have plagued him throughout his career, he looks to be impactful for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Which country is expected to win the Olympic women’s gymnastics all-around in 2021?

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is the overwhelming favorite to win gold in artistic gymnastics team all-around at this year's Olympics. While Biles will be leading a group of first-time Olympians, this group has shown that it is prepared to stand at the top of the podium in Tokyo.

Who is expected to win the Olympic men’s gymnastics all-around in Tokyo?

For the men, Japan seeks to win back-to-back gold medals despite missing two key stars from its 2016 Rio team. Kohei Uchimura will not compete in the team event at an Olympics for the first time since 2004, and Kenzo Shirai will also not be participating in this year's team competition after dealing with a nagging back injury. This year's team will be filled with Olympic rookies who will look to keep gold at home.

