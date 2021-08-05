Jessica Springsteen is trying to make sure some of the equestrian medal winners were "Born in the U.S.A."

The daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa competed for the United States in the team jumping qualification at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, helping the team advance to the final.

The 29-year-old, riding 12-year-old Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, earned four penalty points for knocking down a rail during her 80.67 second ride on the 14-jump course.

Springsteen, who was unable to qualify in the individual jumping final, was the second of three riders for the team, placing the U.S. in seventh place through the second group of horses.

McLain Ward, the third and final rider for the U.S., earned five penalty points -- four for jumping and one for time. The U.S. had 13 total faults to finish fifth and qualify as one of the top 10 teams for Saturday's final at 6 a.m. ET, which will also replay at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Laura Kraut went first for the U.S., riding Baloutinue. She finished with four penalty points in a time of 80.78 seconds to place the U.S. in eighth through the first group.

Sweden had a masterful performance with zero faults to finish first. Belgium and Germany tied for second with four faults each. Switzerland took fourth with 13 faults. Remaining top 10 finishers to qualify include France (15 faults), Great Britain (20), Brazil (25), Netherlands (26) and Argentina (27).