The Tokyo Olympics may have few spectators and gatherings at the Olympic Villages, but athletes from around the world have been getting creative with their dance celebrations at this year's Games. Here are some of the best moves:

U.S. women's volleyball players bust a move

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has been breaking out dance moves on the sidelines or between points as they’ve moved through the tournament. Having reached the semifinals despite injuries to Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter, the players are just one win away from their first gold medal ever, which would certainly be cause for their biggest celebration yet.

Devon Allen dances it up

Devon Allen of the U.S. showed grace and speed in the semifinals of the men’s 100m hurdles – and then demonstrated his breakdancing moves in celebration of his automatic qualification to the finals.

Suni Lee dances with her medal

After winning gold in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around, Suni Lee said she was “on top of the world rn” and proved it by posting a TikTok of her grooving with her medal around her neck.

Rayssa Leal shows off her choreography

Thirteen-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil is just one of the extraordinarily young and talented skateboarders who won medals in Tokyo. But if she doesn’t want to defend her silver medal in women’s street skateboarding, maybe she could use the rhythm she demonstrated on TikTok to try more dance-inspired sports.

Ghana’s track and field athletes spread the joy

The Ghanaian Olympic track and field team danced back to their hotel after practice in Tokyo, Japan. Triple jumper Nadia Eke said, 'I love to share my joy of dancing with everyone… I wanted to spread that joy with other athletes to remind us why we are really here.' pic.twitter.com/NrgO2vlsmm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 5, 2021

And who says you have to win medals to celebrate in style? Ghana has won a single medal so far in Tokyo – a bronze in men’s featherweight boxing by Samuel Takyi – but that didn’t stop their track and field athletes from shimmying down the street as they headed back to their hotel.