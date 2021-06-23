GK Alyssa Naeher Among Trio of Red Stars Named to Team USA Olympic Soccer Roster

The United States women’s soccer team will be looking for revenge after it was kept off the medal stand in the 2016 Summer Olympics, and the Chicago Red Stars will be well-represented in Tokyo, as three of their players made the squad.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was named to the roster on Wednesday, and is expected to be the team’s starter when they begin competition later this summer.

Naeher was in net for all seven games for the American squad when they captured the Women’s World Cup championship in 2019, allowing just three goals in those contests.

She has made 38 total appearances for the American squad, posting a sterling 32-2-4 record.

Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson was also named to the roster, and she’ll look to make a big impact on the world stage. Only appearing in one match during the 2019 World Cup, Davidson made the most of it, collecting a pair of assists in the contest. She has collected 23 caps for the United States in all international competitions during her career.

Long-time Red Stars standout Julie Ertz will also be heading to Tokyo. Ertz has been a member of the last two World Cup squads for the United States, and has made 53 total appearances in international play during her distinguished career.

A trio of players that made the squad also have Midwest ties, including defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who was born in St. Louis and currently plays for Portland Thorns FC. Midfielder Rose Lavelle, currently a member of OL Reign, was born in Cincinnati, and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, Sauerbrunn’s teammate in Portland, hails from Salina, Kansas.

Here is the full roster:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe

The United States will play their first game in the tournament on July 21 when they take on Sweden in Group G action. The American squad will also face Australia and New Zealand to round out the first set of matches.