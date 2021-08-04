Erriyon Knighton hasn't even graduated high school yet, but he almost won an Olympic medal.

Knighton finished fourth in the men's 200m Wednesday morning, behind Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and winner Andre De Grasse of Canada.

The 17-year-old provided one of the Tokyo Olympics' best moments when he cruised to the 200m final, beating Nigeria's Divine Oduduru and Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer to give himself a shot at a medal.

Knighton reminds many in the track and field community of Usain Bolt, he broke Bolt's 200m under-18 record at a meet in Florida earlier this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Despite the outcome, Knighton cemented his place as one of America's brightest stars for years to come.