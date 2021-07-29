Djokovic To Continue Quest for ‘Golden Slam,' Men's Doubles Wraps Up

Novak Djokovic will be playing in two semifinals matches Friday as Olympic tennis enters its final weekend.

After winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, the 34-year-old Serbian star and world No. 1 is on his way to completing the “golden slam,” winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympics in one year. If he wins his men’s singles semifinal match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev, he’ll be one step closer to accomplishing the feat, only achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988.

On the other side of the men’s bracket, Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Karen Khachanov face off for a spot in the gold-medal match. The losers of both semifinals will play in the bronze-medal match later that day.

The action won’t stop at the singles semifinals for Djokovic. After competing on Ariake Tennis Park’s Centre Court, he’ll head over to Court 1 for the mixed doubles semifinals. There, he’ll compete alongside Nina Stojanović against the ROC’s Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev for a chance at gold in the mixed doubles finals.

Several other medals will also be awarded on Friday.

Croatia is guaranteed both the silver and gold medals in the men’s doubles tournament. The only question is whether fellow countrymen Marin Čilić and Ivan Dodig or Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić will take the gold. The bronze-medal match will feature Team USA’s Tennys Sandgren and Austin Krajicek against New Zealand’s Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell.

Brazil’s Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani will compete against the Russian Olympic Committee’s Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova for bronze in the women’s doubles bracket.

The action will kick off on Friday, July 30 at 1:30 a.m. ET and continue to 11 p.m. ET. For more information, check out the full schedule. Viewers can stream the matches on NBC Olympics or watch Olympic Tennis on their local NBC channels, the Olympic Channel, or USA.