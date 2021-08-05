China's Quan Hongchan Scores Two Perfect Dives to Win Historic Gold

China’s Quan Hongchan scored two perfect dives in the women’s 10m platform on her way to a gold medal.

The 14-year-old scored seven 10s on two of her dives -- a perfect score -- and was 0.5 points away from doing it a third time on her final dive on her way to shattering the previous Olympic record.

She scored a 96.00 on her inward 3½ somersaults, armstand back double somersault 1½ twists and back 2½ somersaults 1½ twists. She finished with a total score of 466.20, passing by the previous record of 447.70.

China’s Chen Yuxi took silver with 425.40 points and Australia’s Melissa Wu won bronze, securing 371.40 points. It is the fourth consecutive Olympics with China winning the gold in the women's 10m platform and the second-straight Games with China taking both gold and silver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

American Delaney Schnell finished fifth in the event with a point total of 340.40.