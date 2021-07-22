Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson ‘Honored' to Introduce 3×3 Competitions to Olympic Fans

The Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson will be competing in the newly introduced 3x3 basketball competition in the Tokyo Games.

The 3x3 competition is one of 15 new Olympic medal events, making the Tokyo Olympics the biggest ever with a total of 339 events.

"I’m extremely honored and blessed to be chosen for this 3-on-3 team,” Dolson said.

Dolson played college basketball at the University of Connecticut and now plays center for the Chicago Sky. In 2014, she was drafted sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft and won back-to-back national championships in 2013 and 2014.

Different from traditional 5x5 basketball games, 3x3 is played on a half-court and scoring consists of 1-pointers and 2-pointers. Baskets inside the arc are worth one point and shots outside it are worth two.

Each game ends in 10 minutes or once one team reaches 21 points. The full roster size is four players for a team, with one substitute player on the bench.

“I’m excited to showcase it in Tokyo for more fans to see my family’s never seen it. I’m just excited to just showcase the game. I think a lot of people haven’t been able to experience it,” said Dolson.

Dolson and the rest of the women will play their first game against France on Saturday, July 24 at 3:30 a.m. CT.

The U.S. plays Mongolia later that day. Because the games are shorter than conventional basketball, 3x3 teams routinely play multiple games per day.