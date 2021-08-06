Chicago Marathon Record-Setter Brigid Kosgei Earns Silver Medal

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, who broke the women's marathon world record at the 2019 Chicago Bank of America Marathon, walked away with a silver medal as she placed second in the women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kosgei's teammate, Peres Jepchirchir, a two-time world half-marathon champion, won the gold medal with a time of 2:27:20. Kosgei was only seconds behind, with a time of 2:27:36.

With Jepchirchir and Kosgei's performance, Kenya has now taken home at least one women's marathon medal in six consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to the 2000 Sydney Games.

Along with her record-setting accomplishment in Chicago in 2019, Kosgei also won the 2018 Bank of America Chicago Marathon as well as the 2019 and 2020 London marathons.

Coming in third in the Olympic women's marathon, Team USA's Molly Seidel achieved a time of 2:27:46. Seidel's first competitive marathon was when she placed second at the 2020 trials to qualify for the Tokyo Games.