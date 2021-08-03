Simone Biles returned to competition Tuesday after withdrawing from three events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health concerns and a case of the "twisties."
Biles earned bronze in her return to the balance beam. It was the Olympian's second medal of the Tokyo Games and seventh Olympic medal overall.
After her third-place finish, Biles told reporters that her aunt "unexpectedly passed," according to People Magazine.
"It just felt so good to just do a nice routine and end it that way," she said in an NBC interview after the competition.
"To come out and come back with a bronze medal -- it means the world to end the Olympics like this," she added.
Biles FaceTimed with the people closest to her, her family, after the win, but the love and support wasn't limited to her inner circle. Celebrities and fellow athletes took to social media to show their support and celebrate the "GOAT."
Earlier in the day, celebrities and athletes live tweeted their reactions to Biles' comeback.