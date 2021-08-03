Simone Biles returned to competition Tuesday after withdrawing from three events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health concerns and a case of the "twisties."

Biles earned bronze in her return to the balance beam. It was the Olympian's second medal of the Tokyo Games and seventh Olympic medal overall.

After her third-place finish, Biles told reporters that her aunt "unexpectedly passed," according to People Magazine.

"It just felt so good to just do a nice routine and end it that way," she said in an NBC interview after the competition.

"To come out and come back with a bronze medal -- it means the world to end the Olympics like this," she added.

Biles FaceTimed with the people closest to her, her family, after the win, but the love and support wasn't limited to her inner circle. Celebrities and fellow athletes took to social media to show their support and celebrate the "GOAT."

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

@Simone_Biles Proud to call you my daughter. This morning I saw the Simone that we know, never giving up a caring human being advocating for her safety and health and not afraid to say it is ok to not be ok. A person who believes in her teammates a person who trust the process. — Nellie Biles (@BilesNellie) August 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, celebrities and athletes live tweeted their reactions to Biles' comeback.

SIMONE👏🏾 BILES👏🏾 *all the applause* So awesome to see you back up there! You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring! ♥️ @Simone_Biles 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Simone Manuel (@swimone) August 3, 2021

We’re not all just proud because you got a medal. Or because you competed on beam. We’re proud of you because of who you are, and that won’t ever change based on your accolades. You were always resilient, regardless if you competed and medaled or not. @Simone_Biles https://t.co/Txe2724SaJ — Missy Franklin Johnson (@missyfranklin) August 3, 2021

Simone is a goat and I am just a humble goat watcher https://t.co/v34NYWm8Ru — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) August 3, 2021