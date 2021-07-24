Are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Cursed?

"It's the cursed Olympics -- and that's a fact."

Finance minister Taro Aso told the Japanese parliament this in March 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic peaking globally and sporting events getting cut short, postponed and canceled, the Japanese government was deciding how to proceed with the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Of course, we know what the ultimate decision was.

Japan Aims To Recreate 1964 Sentiments

In September 2013, Tokyo won the bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. The Summer Olympics hadn't taken place in Japan since Tokyo hosted in 1964. At that time, Tokyo used the Olympics to show the world how it had recovered from World War II and rebuilt the country. With the 1964 Games, it signaled to a global audience that it was ready to re-enter the world stage, and the Japanese people revelled in the progress they had made as a nation.

With the 2020 Olympics, Tokyo was hoping to achieve a similar sentiment. In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Fukushima Prefecture, about 137 miles from Tokyo, and subsequently caused a tsunami. The tsunami overcame the sea wall that protected a nuclear plant, leading to mass evacuations and a major radiation disaster.

During a touching moment in Friday’s Opening Ceremony, children from the affected area participated in the torch relay. By bidding for, and winning, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2013, Japan was hoping to signal to its people and the world that the country had recovered from the disaster.

'It's a Problem That's Happened Every 40 Years'

Unfortunately for Tokyo, and all of us really, the fate of these Olympics may have been predetermined for decades. As Aso acknowledged, the Olympic Games may be facing a 40-year curse that dates back to nearly the beginning of the modern Olympiad.

Although the Olympics aim to promote unity through sport above all else, every 40 years, the Olympic Games have been heavily impacted by global events. Aso was onto something with his "cursed Olympics" comment.

1940 Tokyo Olympics

It all began with the 1940 Tokyo Olympics. Japan was actually scheduled to host both the Summer and Winter Games in 1940 and was set to be the first non-Western country to host the Olympics. But when the second Sino-Japanese War broke out in 1937, Japan forfeited both Olympics. The warring country could no longer focus on Olympic preparations.

The 1940 Summer Games were to be relocated to Helsinki, Finland, while the 1940 Winter Games would be held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. However, American involvement in the second Sino-Japanese War was a precursor to the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the American entrance into World War II. By 1939, as World War II raged, it was clear there would not be an Olympics in 1940.

The 1940 Olympics were the first Games of the modern Olympiad to be canceled. The 1944 Games in London and Cortina d’Ampezzo were also canceled during World War II.

1980 Moscow Olympics

Flash forward 40 years -- the United States and the former Soviet Union are entrenched in the Cold War, and the Olympics are scheduled to take place in Moscow.

The Soviet Union was also fighting the Soviet-Afghan War, and then-President Jimmy Carter wanted to send a message to Moscow in protest of the Soviets' presence in Afghanistan. In January 1980, seven months before the Games began, Carter announced that the U.S. would boycott the Olympics in Moscow if the Soviets didn't pull out of Afghanistan in a month.

Since the USSR remained, the U.S. led the largest Olympic boycott in history. Sixty-five other countries skipped the 1980 Olympics, as well -- some following the Americans lead, protesting the Soviet reach in the Middle East, while a few others chose to skip for economic reasons.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

This brings us to 2020, the first Olympics to ever be postponed.

Even with the postponement, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been marred. Protests among the Japanese people have called for these Olympics to be pushed further, to a point when COVID-19 is under control worldwide. Teams and scheduling have already been affected by positive COVID-19 diagnoses, and the risk of a serious outbreak remains for the length of these Games.

These Olympics are also being held during Tokyo's typhoon season, and a possible storm off the coast could threaten some Olympic venues and events, such as surfing, sailing and open-water swimming.

What Could Possibly Be Next?

Brisbane, Australia, recently won the bid for the 2032 Olympics, and several countries are preparing their bids to host the 2036 Olympics. But those looking to host the 2060 Olympics may want to think twice before throwing their metaphorical hats in the rings. They may be up against forces larger than they can control.