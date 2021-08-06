Paul Chelimo

American Paul Chelimo Wins Bronze in Men's 5000m Final at Tokyo Olympics

American Paul Chelimo took home the bronze medal in the men's 5000m on Friday morning.

By James Best

Paul Chelimo pushed the pace to win the bronze medal in the men's 5000m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday morning.

Chelimo dove across the finish line to secure the third-place finish in one of the most intense races of the Games.

Chelimo finished the race in 12 minutes 59.05 seconds just behind silver medalist Mohammed Ahmed of Canada (12:59.05) and gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei (12:58.15) of Uganda.

Chelimo was the reigning Olympic silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games.

Chelimo attained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and the World Class Athlete Program in 2014.

He came to the U.S. to run initially for Shorter College before transferring to UNC-Greensboro in 2011.

Chelimo will add a bronze medal to his 2016 Silver medal as one of the best long-distance runners in the world.

