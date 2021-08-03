Alyssa Naeher will not be available for the United States women’s soccer team in their bronze medal match against Australia.

Naeher exited the 1-0 semifinals loss to Canada in the first half with a knee injury. She went up to block the ball on a corner kick, but appeared to land awkwardly on her right knee. After a long break, she tried to stay in the game, but minutes later, called to be subbed out after attempting a goal kick.

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada 1-0 during the semifinals on Monday, missing out on an opportunity to play for gold for the second straight Olympics.

It has been reported she suffered a hyperextended right knee and bone contusion. She is also expected to miss several weeks of NWSL action, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars.

The United States wouldn’t be in the position it’s in now to play for bronze without Naeher. She was fantastic in the quarterfinals win against Netherlands, making two key saves in penalty kicks to help the team secure the victory.

With Naeher out, Adrianna Franch will most likely be in net when the Americans take on the Aussies for the bronze. That match will take place Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 a.m. ET.

It will air live on USA Today or can be streamed here.