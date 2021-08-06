US Goes for Gold in Basketball & Baseball, Women's Marathon Steps Off: What to Watch Next in Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics may be nearing their end but it is still a big race to the gold medal finish.

From basketball to baseball to track to gold and more, Team USA is going big in some of the final events of the Tokyo Games.

Here are five things to watch for Friday night and Saturday morning and how to watch them live.

Men’s basketball faces rematch against France for gold medal

Team USA will meet France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008, and will look to continue their Olympic streak.

Durant will look to lead the U.S. men to gold beginning at 9:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

HOW TO WATCH: The game can be streamed lived here.

Team USA looks to add more medals in track and field in 4x400m relays

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off the one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: Women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000 meter race, men’s javelin throw, and the men’s 1500 meter race.

HOW TO WATCH: Coverage begins at 5 a.m. CT. Watch on Peacock or stream live here.

US golfer Nelly Korda goes for gold

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening.

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday morning at -15 after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday in Tokyo even if weather delays are expected.

The gold medal will be awarded in women’s golf tonight beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT on Golf Channel.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2021 Olympics women’s golf tournament can be streamed live here.

Team USA faces Japan in baseball gold medal game

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

HOW TO WATCH: The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. and air on USA Network at 8:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Women’s marathon begins in Sapporo

The women’s marathon will be one of the marquee track events on Friday night as the women’s race begins at 4 p.m. CT on USA Network. The marathon was relocated from Tokyo north to Sapporo because temperatures were expected to be about 5 to 6 degrees cooler. However, a heatwave in the northern Japanese prefecture will put the race day temperature at about 34 degrees Celsius while Tokyo temperatures are likely to be cooler, in the 30 to 34 degree Celsius range. Japanese officials have also strongly discouraged fans from attending the outdoor event because of surging COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

Nevertheless, the women will face the heat and empty roads of Sapporo in search of marathon gold on Friday. For Team USA, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego are entered in the field. All three will be running their first Olympic marathon, although Kipyego previously won a silver medal in the 10,000m event at the 2012 London Olympics. For Tuliamuk, this will be her first race since giving birth to her daughter in January 2021. She won the U.S. marathon trials in March 2020, about a week before the country shut down due to COVID-19.

Other runners to watch include past Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei of Kenya and Birhane Dibaba of Ethiopia, who has also made appearances in the Chicago race.

HOW TO WATCH: The women’s marathon can be streamed live here.

Team USA's historic rhythmic gymnastics team from Chicago's suburbs looks to qualify in group event

A group of gymnastics from Chicago's north shore are the U.S.' last chance at a rhythmic gymnastics medal.

While the United States was shut out of the individual final, its group that includes Lili Mizuno, Camilla Feeley, Nicole Sladkov, Isabella Connor, Yelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva will compete in qualifiers on Saturday.

The team, which has already made history as part of the first-ever full rhythmic gymnastics team the United States has ever sent to an Olympics, comes from the suburban training facility North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center.

"We're like sisters," Sladkov said. "I mean we're family. We've been together for quite some time."

Sladkov said that inseparable bond not only helps them off the carpet, but on.

"There's five of us on the carpet and we're tossing to each other, communicating with each other, in sync with each other," she said. "I would say the hardest part about group is it's catching that moment when we're all together, in sync, like, not just moving but like we have the same breath together, we have the same energy."

"I don't think there's any other team in, like, in the sport that has the kind of bond that we have," she said.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream it live here.