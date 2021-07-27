Could there be another round of podium moments for Team USA in store?

The U.S., including several Midwest athletes, are looking to up their medal counts in some big events. It all comes after a shocking day in Tokyo that saw Simone Biles unexpectedly withdraw from the women's gymnastics team final.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and how to watch them live.

Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunnar Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 8:30 p.m. CT, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here.

TV Channel: NBC

U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans’ their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 11:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the game on Peacock, or stream live here.

TV channel: Peacock

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 7:55 a.m. CT. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 6:45 a.m. CT against the loser of the other semifinal.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the action on USA Network. Stream the semifinals live at here and the medal contests at here.

TV channel: USA

Andrew Capobianco, Mike Hixon go for gold in men’s synchronized springboard

Andrew Capobianco and Mike Hixon, both Indiana college students, will soar for Team USA in the men’s synchronized springboard final at 1 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

The U.S. has won a medal in the event in the last two Olympics, with Hixon and Sam Dorman claiming silver at the 2016 Rio Games. That tandem fell four points shy of Great Britain’s gold medal duo.

After winning bronze and silver in the previous two Olympic competitions, respectively, Capobianco and Hixon will look to reach new heights against strong competitors in Great Britain and China.

Capobianco attends Indiana University and Hixon is at Purdue University.

Stream live here.

U.S. men’s volleyball look to bounce back

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday against Tunisia at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Team USA started off pool play strong with a 3-0 sweep over France but took a step back in a 3-1 loss to ROC.

Entering Tuesday tied for third place with France in Pool B, the U.S. now tries to get back on track against a Tunisia squad that’s 0-2 and is yet to win a single set.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream live here.