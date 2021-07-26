Simone Biles, Ryan Murphy, US Softball: 5 Things to Watch Coming Up in Tokyo

There will be another round of major medals on the line as Simone Biles, Illinois-native and world record holder Ryan Murphy and the U.S. softball team all go for gold.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Monday night and Tuesday morning and how to watch them live.

Simone Biles leads USA Gymnastics into women’s team final

The GOAT of gymnastics will have her first chance to earn a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles earned the top all-around score in qualifying, but there’s work to be done if she wants to come out on top in the women’s team final, which begins at 5:45 a.m. CT on Tuesday. Team USA finished with an overall score of 170.562 in qualifying, good for second place behind the Russian Olympic Committee’s 171.629. China, France and Belgium finished qualifying in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Biles will be joined by 20-year-old Jordan Chiles, 18-year-old Suni Lee and 18-year-old Grace McCallum in the team event. Lee finished third in qualifying with an all-around score of 57.166, while McCallum and Chiles finished 13th and 40th, respectively. While the U.S. owns two of the top three spots for all-around scores, ROC has the fourth, fifth and sixth-highest scores on its team.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the women’s gymnastics team final live on the Olympic channel. You can stream full coverage at here or with the Team USA tracker here.

TV Info: Olympic Channel, 5-10 a.m. CT

Undefeated Team USA takes on Japan in softball gold medal game

After a walk-off win against Japan on Sunday, Team USA will once again face the host nation in the softball gold medal game at 6 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Both teams were 4-0 entering Sunday’s matchup and had clinched their spots in the gold medal game before facing one another in the final game of round-robin play.

The Americans have been led by outstanding pitching from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott. Neither pitcher conceded a run over the first three games of the tournament. The team has also seen some timely hitting, as Chicago Bandits catcher Amanda Chidester walked it off with a two-run single in the eighth inning against Australia on Saturday and Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run against Japan on Sunday.

The game is a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, where Japan became the first and only team to keep Team USA off the top of the podium in softball.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the game live on NBCSN or stream it here.

TV Info: NBCSN, 6-8:30 a.m. CT

Two American world record holders, including Illinois' Ryan Murphy and Indiana's Lilly King, headline swimming finals

Lilly King and Ryan Murphy will look to defend their Olympic crowns Monday night.

King, of Evansville, Indiana, will race in the final for the women’s 100m breaststroke, an event where she set the world record in 2017. She finished with the third-fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying, trailing fellow American Lydia Jacoby and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who broke King’s Olympic record with a time of 1:04.82.

Murphy, on the other hand, set the world record in the men’s 100m backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics. After finishing tied for seventh overall in Sunday’s heats, the Palos Heights-native posted the top time in the semifinals, putting him in line to repeat in the event.

The women’s 100m backstroke will also be an intriguing final after the Olympic record was broken in three consecutive heats on Sunday. Canadian Kylie Masse and American teenager Regan Smith each owned the record for exactly one heat before Australian Kaylee McKeown raised the bar in the final race.

The other final taking place on Monday is the men’s 200m freestyle. Kieran Smith, who already won bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle, will battle against Great Britain’s Duncan Scott.

Monday night’s action will also feature semifinal races for the women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly and women’s 200m individual medley.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here.

TV Info: NBC, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. CT

USWNT hopes to clinch spot in quarterfinals in game against Australia

The U.S. women’s national soccer team got a much-needed victory over New Zealand on Saturday following a stunning defeat against Sweden to begin the tournament. Now, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Co. will take on Australia at 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday looking to clinch an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

The USWNT and Australia both have three points in the Group G table through two games. Sweden, with wins over the USWNT and Australia, already clinched one of the two automatic quarterfinal spots. Two third-place teams will also make it to the quarterfinals, so there is a chance the loser of this match will advance anyways.

The USWNT is looking to return to the podium in Tokyo after missing it for the first time in the event’s history at the Rio Games.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the game on USA Network or stream it live here.

TV Info: USA Network, 3 to 5 a.m. CT

Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto dive for history in synchronized platform

Delaney Schnell and Indiana University alum Jessica Parrato have a chance to earn Team USA’s first ever Olympic women’s synchronized platform medal. The final for the event begins at 1 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Parratto returns to the Olympic stage after placing seventh in the event with partner Amy Cozad in Rio. Now, she is joined by Schnell, who secured a bronze medal in the individual 10m platform at the 2019 World Championships.

The pair earned its spot in Tokyo by fending off Katrina Young and Murphy Bromberg at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch on USA Network or stream the event live here.

TV Info: USA Network