Basketball's Golden Streak, Volleyball History, Marathon Medals: What to Watch Next in Tokyo

The Olympic Games are coming to a close as the final medals will be awarded - and Team USA is looking to finish on a golden note.

From continuing a decades-long basketball winning streak to battling for an elusive and historic volleyball gold to racing for a marathon medal, U.S. athletes will have a lot on the line in the final moments in Tokyo.

Here are five things to watch for Saturday night and Sunday morning and how to watch them live.

Team USA aims for seventh consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 9:30 p.m. CT on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Lincolnwood's Jewell Loyd will be a part of the team looking to score yet another gold.

U.S. women’s volleyball team looks for historic win against Brazil

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 11:30 p.m. CT Saturday on NBC. The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil.

Kenyan marathoner and former Chicago champ Eliud Kipchoge seeks back-to-back gold medals, will face another Chicago winner Galen Rupp

All eyes will be on world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya in the men’s marathon on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on USA Network. Kipchoge will try to become only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the marathon. The feat was last accomplished in 1976 and 1980 by East German Waldemar Cierpinski.

The Kenyan elite took the crown at the 2014 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and then went on to become an Olympic gold medalist in the 2016 Rio Games, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds.

Americans Galen Rupp, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman will race for Team USA.

In 2017, Rupp became the first American to win the Chicago Marathon since Khalid Khannouchi. He then went on to win the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Riley, who finished in ninth place in the 2019 Chicago Marathon, finished in second place in the U.S. Olympic trials.

Given the hot, humid conditions in Sapporo, where the marathon was relocated to in futile hopes of cooler temperatures, it’s difficult to predict how the men will fare on Saturday night.

Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to end United States’ Olympic boxing drought on Sunday

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion.

Tokyo Olympics conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.

