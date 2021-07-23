5 to Watch: Medals Begin, 3×3 Basketball Makes Olympic Debut, Locals on Full Display

The Tokyo Games are now fully underway and there's no shortage of local athletes to root for in Saturday's events in Japan.

Two Midwest athletes will compete for some of the first Olympic medals to be handed out in Tokyo, U.S. women's soccer, including several Chicago stars, will look for their first victory after a surprising defeat early on, and all eyes will be on the Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson as she competes in a new Olympic event.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Friday night and Saturday morning and how to watch them live.

1. Chicago-Area Locals Enter First Competitions

The Chicago area will be well represented as the Games are in full swing.

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton's volleyball star, will join Team USA's men's volleyball team as they take on France in their first match.

Glenview swimmer and veteran Olympian Olivia Smoliga, who already has a gold medal from the 4x100m medley in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will compete in the first heats of the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Action will begin at 5 a.m. CT on Saturday with heats in six events: men’s 400m IM, women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM, men’s 100m breaststroke and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The finals for the women’s 4x100m relay will take place Saturday night beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT.

And while it certainly won't be their first competition in the Games so far, the U.S. women's softball team, including Chicago Bandits catcher Amanda Chidester, will look to continue its winning streak as the team takes on Mexico for its third match in the Games.

Team USA has two shutout wins under its belt, against Italy on Tuesday night and then against Canada on Wednesday evening.

Mexico is 0-2 so far in Tokyo with a shutout loss to Canada and a 3-2 defeat against host nation Japan.

HOW TO WATCH: The men's volleyball match will air live beginning at 8 a.m. CT on NBC or you can watch it live on digital platforms beginning at 7:45 a.m. here. For swimming events, tune in live on USA or stream on digital platforms here. Watch the U.S. women's softball team take on Mexico live on NBCSN or stream online beginning at 12:30 a.m. CT here.

2. Fencing Sisters Vie for Some of the First Olympic Medals Awarded in Tokyo

Sisters and Notre Dame alums Courtney and Kelley Hurley will both represent the United States in the Women's Epee events Saturday, marking the fourth time that they have done so.

If the duo, both of whom are coached by their dad, can make it to the podium, they will become some of the first Olympic medalists of the Tokyo Games.

The Olympic veterans are no stranger to medaling as they earned a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, where they were members of the first U.S. Women's Epee Team to win a medal - a field they will once again join later in the Games.

The very first medals in Tokyo will be awarded in the women’s 10m air rifle finals. The next medal event to commence will be the men’s road race in cycling. After that, medals will be awarded in weightlifting, archery, judo, fencing and taekwondo.

HOW TO WATCH: The preliminary rounds begin at 7 p.m. CT on July 23 with medal rounds starting at 4 a.m. CT. Stream live on digital platforms by clicking the links. Coverage of the events will also air on USA.

3. 3x3 Basketball Makes its Olympic Debut With Chicago's Stefanie Dolson

The Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson will already be a part of history when she takes the court in Tokyo Saturday alongside her fellow WNBA teammates.

Dolson, alongside Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young, will compete as part of the inaugural 3x3 competition at the Tokyo Games.

“The 3x3 team is cooler, it’s a new sport in the Olympics,” Dolson said. “To get that honor is better. We have the smaller team of four people, we can highlight what we’re good at.”

There will be seven teams joining the U.S. in Tokyo — China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy.

The Americans' first game is against France. The U.S. plays Mongolia later in the day. Because the games are shorter than conventional basketball, 3x3 teams routinely play multiple games per day.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch the U.S. take on France LIVE on digital platforms here beginning at 3:30 a.m. CT. To watch the game against Mongolia later, stream live here at 7 a.m.

4. Other Midwest Athletes Kick Off Their Quest for Medals

A number of Midwest Olympians will hit the mat, water and floor as the first events after the Opening Ceremony begin in force.

Among the competitors will be three Ohio boxers, a Minnesota and a Michigan gymnast, several Wisconsin rowers and swimmers from Michigan and Indiana.

While no medals will be handed out in these events just yet, the stakes are undoubtedly high if the athletes want to place themselves in a position to reach the podium.

HOW TO WATCH: Catch coverage of the gymnastics men's team on NBC or stream the event live at 8 p.m. CT Friday here. Boxing events for five weight classes - including men's welterweight and featherweight and women's welterweight - will begin at 9 p.m. CT on July 23. Stream it live here. For swimming events, tune in live at 5 a.m. CT on USA or stream on digital platforms here. Watch rowing events live on USA beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday or stream them live here.

5. USWNT Aims for Bounce-Back Performance vs. New Zealand

The U.S. women’s national soccer team was dealt an eye-opening defeat to kick off the Olympics, falling to 2016 silver medalist Sweden in a 3-0 rout. The loss snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak and was the first time the team lost by multiple goals in a major tournament since 2008.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Co., including several Chicago Red Stars players, will try to rebound against New Zealand, which lost to Australia in its opening game. You can stream the contest here.

With just two group stage games left and only the top two teams from each group earning automatic qualification to the quarterfinals, the USWNT could use a three-point result after coming up empty against Sweden.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch Team USA face New Zealand live on NBCSN, or stream online here.

