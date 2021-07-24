5 to Watch: LaVine's Olympic Debut, Skateboarding History, Simone Biles' Quest for Gold

There will be no shortage of excitement this weekend in the Tokyo Olympics.

While the medal moments will be the heavy focus, with cycling, swimming and more set to reach the podium, other big headlines will be the debut of Olympic skateboarding and the U.S. men's basketball team.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There will also be several local athletes to watch for, including Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, whose Olympic future was uncertain after he was placed under COVID health and safety protocols.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Saturday night and Sunday morning and how to watch them live.

1. Zach LaVine Makes His Olympic Debut After COVID Protocols

After a brief stay under USA Basketball's health and safety protocols that saw him travel to Tokyo separate from the rest of the team, Zach LaVine is set to play his first Olympic game.

The Chicago Bulls guard joined the U.S. Men's Basketball National Team in Japan a few days late, but is now expected to play with the team as they take on France in their first matchup.

In a press conference after LaVine cleared protocols, head coach Gregg Popovich said the expectation is that LaVine will suit up against France if his travel and ensuing practice participation proceeded without incident.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream it live at 7 a.m. CT Sunday here or on NBC's Peacock. A replay will air on NBCSN at 11 p.m. CT Sunday.

MORE: Kevin Durant Chides Zach LaVine's Defense on Instagram Live

2. Simone Biles’ Quest for More Gold Begins Early Sunday

At 1:10 a.m. CT on Sunday, Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastic team will compete in the qualifying round as they begin their quest for a third straight team gold. Although Team USA’s place in the finals is all but secured, the qualification will also determine which athletes make the finals of the individual events.

Since only two athletes from each country can move on to the finals, some of the Americans will be on the outside looking in no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the vault, where she is expected to debut the Yurchenko double pike, but both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are talented vaulters hoping to be the one to join Biles in the final.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the Subdivision 2 qualifications live here. Team USA’s qualification will also be shown on NBC on Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT.

MORE: How Simone Biles' GOAT Leotard Was Created

3. First Swimming Medals to Be Awarded

Getty Images

The first Olympic swimming medals will be awarded, with at least two events heading to the podium.

Glenview swimmer and veteran Olympian Olivia Smoliga, who already has a gold medal from the 4x100m medley in the 2016 Rio Olympics, could compete for her shot at a medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Smoliga made her Tokyo debut Saturday when competed in the first heats for the event, where the U.S. finished with the fifth-fastest time at 3:34.80.

Simone Manuel could be added to the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay despite not qualifying in the 100m individual race or competing in the heat. The Australians are favored to defend their title in the relay, but the Americans will contend for a medal.

Jake Mitchell of Carmel, Indiana, will also be looking to make it onto the podium as he competes in the men's 400m freestyle. Mitchell earned his spot in the finals during the qualifying heats, where he finished in seventh-place with a time of 3:45.38.

HOW TO WATCH: Swimming events begin at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage or stream the competition here.

MORE: Meet the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team for Tokyo

4. US Women's Volleyball Takes on Argentina in First Match

The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team will compete in their first match of the Tokyo Games as they face off against Argentina.

The team will feature local players, including University of Illinois' Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordyn Poulter as well as Bartlett's Kelsey Robinson and northwest Indiana's Annie Drews.

The women’s team has medaled in each of the last three Olympics. The United States collected silver medals in 2008 and 2012, losing to Brazil in the gold medal match in each event, and captured the bronze medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

This time around, the U.S. will be seeking gold.

HOW TO WATCH: The USA v. Argentina match begins at 9:05 p.m. CT on Saturday. Stream it live here.

MORE: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley's Husband Was the First to Find Out She Made the Olympic Team

5. Nyjah Huston Looks to Make History in Skateboarding

Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight, with American star Nyjah Huston looking to win gold in the men's street event.

Huston is a four-time world champion with golds at the World Skateboarding Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also has 18 X Games medals with 16 coming in the street event. He is the highest-paid skateboarder in the world and will now look to shine in the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

Huston is the favorite in the event, with Americans Jake Ilardi and Jagger Eaton also competing for the men.

Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith will represent the U.S. in the women’s street event.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the street heats live here and the finals beginning at 10:25 p.m. CT here. The finals will also be shown on NBC at 11 p.m. CT Sunday.

MORE: Nyjah Huston Skateboards Toward History at Tokyo Olympics