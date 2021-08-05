6 Times the Tokyo Olympics Made us Cry

The Tokyo Summer Olympics had no shortage of awesome, inspiring moments fueled by athletes' determination and grace. The moments we'll remember forever? The ones that made us cry.

Grab a tissue and watch below.

Crouser Dedicates Shot Put Gold to Late Grandfather: ‘We Did It'

The world's best shot putter had a feeling he'd win. After he did just that on Thursday, he pulled out a piece of paper and showed it to the world.

Tearful parents sing anthem as Lydia Jacoby gets gold medal

While watching in Orlando, Florida, Lydia Jacoby's parents stood and sang the national anthem after their daughter's stunning victory, just as they would have in person.

Barshim, Tamberi forgo jump-off to share high jump gold

In one of the most exciting high jump competitions in Olympic history, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, who both cleared 2.37m, decided to forgo a jump-off and share the Olympic gold.

Suni Lee's dad shares his emotions after her gold medal

Suni Lee's dad, John, called into TODAY to share his thoughts and emotions about his daugther's gold medal in the women's all-around final.

Jewett and Amos fall in 800m, cross finish line together

USA's Isaiah Jewett and Botswana's Nijel Amos fell down within the last 200m of the men's 800m semifinals. Displaying true sportsmanlike conduct, they helped each other up and jogged across the finish line together.

Caeleb Dressel tosses gold medal to prelim swimmer Curry

Caeleb Dressel made sure 4x100m free relay prelim swimmer Brooks Curry was included in the postrace celebration, tossing his gold medal to Curry who was watching the final from the stands.