5 Epic Olympic Medal Celebrations That Were (Almost) Better Than the Wins

If you won a medal at the Olympics, could you contain yourself? These athletes, coaches and fans surprised us with incredible winning reactions at the Tokyo Olympics.

Australian swim coach goes berserk over Titmus' historic win

Australian swim coach Dean Boxall was ecstatic after Ariarne Titmus won the women's 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo, handing Katie Ledecky her first-ever loss in an individual event.

Seward, Alaska goes ballistic for Lydia Jacoby's shock win

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

From across the Pacific ocean, Lydia Jacoby's hometown of Seward, Alaska celebrated in jubilation as their teenaged phenom won surprise gold in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Italian announcers go wild over Barshim/Tamberi's gold medal

The moment Qatar's Barshim and Italy's Tamberi decide to share the gold medal in high jump is well-known, but in Italian it's that much better. Listen to the broadcasters go crazy when they announce what's happening.

Allen celebrates with dance after 110m hurdles semifinal win

After winning his 110m hurdles semifinal in 13.18 to make his second Olympic final, American Devon Allen showed off some smooth dance moves.

Family, friends react to Suni Lee's Olympic all-around gold

See the exact moment that Sunisa Lee's friends and family saw her win Olympic gold in the women's individual all-around at the Tokyo Olympics.