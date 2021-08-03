Simone Biles made her Olympic return on Tuesday, winning bronze in the individual balance beam final.

On her routine, Biles scored a 14.000 — 7.900 execution and 6.100 difficulty — just behind China's duo of Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233).

Her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles now has seven career medals, tied with Shannon Miller for the most in American women's gymnastics history. It's the second straight bronze on the balance beam for Biles.

The former member of Team USA’s “Magnificent Seven” shared her support for Biles on Instagram.

"And a huge congratulations to @simonebiles for an incredible performance during arguably the toughest event to end on," Miller, 44, wrote.

Miller also praised Suni Lee for winning gold in the gymnastics all-around.

“Congratulations to All-Around gold medalist @sunisalee_ closing out an amazing performance over the last week,” Miller wrote.

Miller then went on to share her Olympic experiences and offer some words of wisdom going forward.

“I can tell you first hand that so many years of time and effort all culminate into a 30–90 second routine…and anything can happen during the Olympics. The lessons we learn through sport will serve us well in every area of our lives. Medal or not, just to become an Olympian is a tremendous accomplishment,” Miller wrote. “This is not an ending but rather the next step along a wonderful and sometimes difficult journey called life. Relish these moments they will serve you well.”

Shannon Miller on Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from previous events

Biles previously withdrew from the team final, citing her mental health. Biles also did not compete in the women’s individual all-around final.

Miller provided her perspective about Biles's decision to withdraw.

"What I think is really important here is, you have Simone, who clearly knew something wasn't quite right, and when you are flying and flipping and turning 10, 15 feet above the floor, looking for a landing, you better be in the right headspace or really bad things are going to happen," Miller said in an interview on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."

Miller said that Biles is sending a critical message to the world.

"I think it's so important for the message to be sent that it is important to be aware of your body, be aware of your emotional state and your mental state as well. I think that's a good message for all of us," Miller said.

Other former Team USA gymnasts Kerri Strug and Dominique Dawes have also come out in support of Biles’ decision.

Where is Shannon Miller now?

Shannon Miller received her undergraduate degrees from the University of Houston and her law degree from Boston College.

She remains involved with the sport of gymnastics and the Olympics as a commentator and analyst.