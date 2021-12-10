Tim Tebow posts tribute following Demaryius Thomas’ death originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL world has been mourning on Friday following the death of former standout wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Among the current and former players to pay tribute was Tim Tebow, who played two seasons with Thomas on the Denver Broncos.

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

Thomas caught 69 touchdown passes in his career between the regular season and playoffs, but one stands above the rest.

On the first play of overtime in the 2011 AFC wild card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tebow and Thomas connected for an 80-yard touchdown that sent the Mile High into a frenzy:

Tim Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in overtime -- and just like that, the game was over.



Watch the @Broncos classic playoff win over the Steelers tonight at 10 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet. pic.twitter.com/baYGvrRyZH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 18, 2020

Thomas spent eight full seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Houston Texans during the 2018 campaign. He finished out the year in Houston and played the 2019 season with the New York Jets after signing with the New England Patriots that offseason.

Thomas, 33, was found at his Georgia home on Thursday. A preliminary investigation indicated his death involved a medical issue, Roswell police told NBC affiliate KXIA.