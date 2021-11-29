Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods To Give First Interview Since Car Accident

The 15-time major champion golfer is expected to host a press conference ahead of the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas

The world's most famous golfer will speak to the press for the first time since sustaining multiple leg injuries in a rollover crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

Tiger Woods is expected to join reporters for a press conference at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in advance of the 2021 Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas.

Woods has not given an interview since crashing his SUV in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. The single-car collision left the 15-time major champion hospitalized.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer underwent multiple surgeries for broken bones in both of his legs.

The five-time Masters winner recently tweeted that he was "making progress" in his recovery and showed fans video of some practice swings.

When is the 2021 Hero World Challenge?

This year's golf tournament will take place between Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 5, in Albany, Bahamas.

Who is playing in this year's Hero World Challenge?

Collin Morikawa will make his debut at Tiger's tournament this weekend. He will be joined by 19 other golfers. That list includes:

Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson and Justin Thomas.

Stenson, Matsuyama and Spieth are all previous Hero World Challenge winners.

